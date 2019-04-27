SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a busy afternoon yesterday across western Mass as a batch of heavy rain and storms moved through. Several hail reports came in from eastern Hampden County with sizes from a quarter to ping pong ball sized!
We are starting out this morning with some light rain. Rain ends later this morning as direr air moves in behind departing low pressure. There looks to be enough instability as we head into the afternoon for a few showers to pop up, especially west of Springfield. It will be a breezy and cool afternoon with highs only in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will run out of the west between 10-15 mph with some higher gusts. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping back into the middle and upper 30s.
Chilly air remains overhead this weekend with highs in the 40s on Sunday. Low pressure will pass to our south, bringing a light rain to the valley-meanwhile, the hills and Berkshires may see snow showers! This time of year, it takes a very heavy snow for it to stick and accumulate, so if there’s any accumulation-it would be light and in the Berkshires. Rain ends Sunday evening with clearing skies and temps fall to around freezing by Monday morning.
We begin the work week with a little sunshine Monday as high pressure builds to our northwest. This should allow temps to climb to near 60-still below normal for late April. High clouds build and our unsettled pattern continues with showers back Tuesday morning, then again for Thursday and Friday. Wednesday may be another fairly nice day with seasonably cool temps and some sun.
Stay up-to-date on the latest weather wherever you go with the Western Mass News app. CLICK HERE for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.