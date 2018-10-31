SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw a big temperature swing in western Mass on this Halloween! Morning lows started in the middle 20s and by the afternoon, highs hit around 60 for many.
Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight for trick or treating and our weather should remain dry-though a sprinkle or two can’t be totally ruled out. Temperatures overnight only fall into the upper 40s-which is quite mild for this time of year!
Spotty showers are possible overnight into Thursday morning, but they will light. Expect a slightly cooler day as a cold front comes into our area-highs should stay in the 50s. The chance for a shower will be around most of the day, but it won’t be a washout at all. Rain becomes more likely late Thursday night and will be heavy at times with our next storm.
Our next storm system will come in two waves-the first Friday morning, and the second Friday night into early Saturday. Rain may be heavy at times as tropical moisture moves up the coast with waves of low pressure. It will be breezy most of the day Friday with a southerly wind gusting to 20-30mph and keeping temps in the 60s. Wind looks to pick up early Saturday morning as strong low pressure passes to our northwest-gusts to 40mph may occur.
A few thunderstorms are possible Friday night into early Saturday with this storm system, but severe weather is unlikely. Rain totals through midday Saturday may approach 2-3 inches in spots, which could lead to minor flooding. River levels should remain in check.
Cooler, drier air moves in behind the storm on Saturday and temperatures will max out in the morning, then fall during the day. Sunday will be a nicer day with highs in the low 50s and some sunshine and dry weather should continue into Monday as well. Our next storm system looks to bring showers for Tuesday through Wednesday morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, milder. Lows: 44-50
Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a few showers. Highs: 50-57
Friday: Periods of rain, breezy. Highs: 60-66
