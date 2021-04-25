SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today was the perfect day to sleep in and get some of those house chores done. While only around 0.1-0.3" of rain fell for most areas, temps were stuck in the 50s under cloudy skies with a bit of a breeze. That said, things dried up during the afternoon so outdoor activities technically probably could be okay despite the chilly feel.
The last week of April starts off on a dry and sunny note but it will be cool. Highs will struggle to reach 60 along with a breezy wind which could gust as high as 30 mph during the day making if feel even cooler.
A notable warming trend starts on Tuesday which will likely be the pick of the week for the second week in a row! Sunny skies, light winds, with highs in the low 70s. Some places may tickle with 80 on Wednesday but I believe the clouds will win out with an outside chance for an afternoon shower.
Unfortunately, the warm and dry period will be short-lived as a cold front is expected to bring us an unsettled end to the week and cooler temperatures closer to seasonable. Something we'll be tracking all week long as the exact placements and timing of the pending weather fronts and systems can greatly impact how much rain falls during the late week timeframe
As of now, the weekend looks seasonable and dry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.