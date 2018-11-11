SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Happy Veterans Day and a big thank you to those who have served and are serving. It was a bright but chilly day today and that's going to give way to a clear cold night tonight.
Under mostly clear skies and with light winds temperatures will fall quickly tonight. A cold night is on the way as lows will fall back into the upper teens and lower 20s. Bundle up as you head out tomorrow morning. At least tomorrow will be another dry day with daytime highs in the middle 40s.
Our next storm is on the way for Tuesday. Rain looks to begin in the predawn hours Tuesday morning and could start as a wintry mix in the higher terrain, mainly in Franklin and Berkshire counties. Another 1-1.5 inches of rain is possible, which would bring back flooding concerns to our area. Behind this low, we turn windy and significantly colder for Wednesday. Chilly, but dry air will linger through the end of the week. We then will be watching for the potential for another storm system to affect the region to end the week.
- Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows: 20-24
- Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Chilly. Highs: 44-48
- Tuesday: Cloudy with rain likely. Heavy at times. Highs: 45-49
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.