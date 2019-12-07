SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A clear and very cold night tonight will give way to a chilly day tomorrow. Wet but mild conditions arrive for the start of the work week.
High pressure moves over New England tonight, which will lead to a frigid night. Single digit temperatures are looking likely for Sunday morning!
As high pressure shifts eastward, a southwesterly wind flow will set up, beginning a warming trend. Temps will reach into the 30s for Sunday afternoon as clouds begin to increase.
Our pattern shifts early next week as a ridge builds in the East. This allows for much warmer temperatures to move into the Northeast. Along with the warmer temperatures, some heavy rain and wind arrive as our next storm system moves up through the Great Lakes. The snow pack will be zapped away with the mild temperatures and rainfall, causing some flooding concerns for Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Temperatures will come up into the upper 40s to near 50 on Monday and into the lower and middle 50s on Tuesday!
However, as the storm departs, much colder air looks to dive in for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures return to the 20s with overnight lows in the teens and single digits. There may even be a change to snow Wednesday before the storm heads out.
