SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Happy Easter! We are looking at a dry and mild Easter Sunday with variable clouds, especially in the afternoon. A powerful storm system will bring rain, the chance for thunderstorms and the potential for damaging wind gusts to the region on Monday.
We will start off with some sunshine this morning before clouds begin to move in during the afternoon. We should still see some peaks of sun but it looks like the brightest part of the day will be this morning. A mild afternoon is on tap with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Skies become mostly cloudy tonight and there is the chance for some showers to move in before dawn tomorrow. Lows tonight fall into the upper 40s.
The southern jet stream will surge northward with our next storm system. Strong low pressure will move into the Great Lakes region Sunday night and into Canada Monday. Much warmer air will also surge northward along the East Coast with the help of strong southwesterly wind. Highs Monday may get into the middle 60s, but rain is likely throughout the day. Amounts may end up between 1 and 2 inches with this system. A cold front will come through Monday afternoon into Monday evening with a chance for some thunderstorms and downpours ahead of it, then rain will taper off behind the front.
In addition to the heavy rain, the potential for damaging wind gusts will be a concern with this system. A High Wind Watch has been posted for all of western Mass from 8am Monday morning until 11pm Monday night. We could see winds gusting to 60 mph. That could lead to tree damage and scattered power outages.
Our weather looks mostly dry after Monday with a few shower chances later in the week. A large trough will move back into the Northeast, bringing temperatures back below normal from Wednesday to Friday.
