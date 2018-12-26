SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – It's a cold start out there this morning with temperatures in the 20s but our dry, quiet weather will last today and tomorrow before a storm system passes to the west on Friday.
Today will be another bright, seasonable day with sunshine and clouds mixed and highs in the middle to upper 30s. The Berkshires should see a few more clouds along with a slight flurry risk during the day due to the breeze. A few clouds will linger into tonight and it will be another cold night with lows dropping back into the upper teens to around 20.
High pressure will hang on another day, bringing dry weather for Thursday. We remain chilly though with temps in the middle to upper 30s. High clouds increase in the afternoon ahead of a storm system cutting across the US. This storm will be headed through the Plains, then to the Great Lakes by Friday. Precip arrives late Thursday night into Friday morning and with high pressure just to our northeast, we should cool enough to begin as a wintry mix.
Our next storm will bring a period of light snow to western Mass late Thursday night, that should mix with and change to sleet in the valley and possibly freezing rain in the hills. Advisories may be needed for slick travel conditions Friday morning-mainly in the hills. Temps will be on the rise in the morning and everyone will change to rain-which will last most of the day. Rain amounts up to 1 inch are expected. Temperatures Friday afternoon top off around 50.
A cold front will pass through our area early Saturday, bringing in chillier air. It looks like rain will be done before that point, so Saturday will be a dry, breezy, chilly day. Colder air continues to build and highs Sunday only make it into the low 30s. An area of low pressure could bring a period of light snow across southern New England, but those chances remain low at this point. New Year’s Eve looks dry and chilly for now with a chance for rain on New Year’s Day.
- Today: Sun & clouds. Highs: 34-38
- Tonight: A few clouds, cold. Lows: 16-20
- Tomorrow: Sun & high clouds. Highs: 33-37
