SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some early low clouds will give way to a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will be rising quickly as it becomes warmer and a bit more humid. A southerly flow will add a nice breeze ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will bring Western Mass a band of showers this afternoon most likely between 2pm to 6pm. There may be an embedded thunderstorms too. Rain totals won't amount to much; only about .25" or so is expected. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70's.
Behind the front, cooler and drier air spills into Western Mass for tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures by morning will fall into the 40's. Day time highs tomorrow will top off in the low to mid 70's with full sunshine. Tomorrow is looking fantastic! It will be perfect for football tomorrow evening.
The weekend is looking mainly dry and warm. Temperatures on Saturday returns to the low 80s with quite a bit of sunshine. A cold front will move through Saturday night with a shower or two. Behind the front it will be cooler and drier on Sunday with high back into the low to mid 70's, which is still above normal. (Normal highs upper 60s) It will be a great way to finish off The Big E.
