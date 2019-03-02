SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- I don’t think it’s going out on a limb that many consider this winter to be slow. As Springfield currently stands, our snow running 10” below the season-to-date average, with no Winter months below average for our temperatures. The next several days will likely change the perception of the entire Winter, when we look back on the record books years from now.
A few flurries are possible this evening before skies begin to clear during the overnight. It will be a cold night as lows drop back into the lower 20s.
Sunday will be mostly dry with some morning sun possible, however a stronger system will be moving in after-dark. This will be a bigger impact to Sunday night and into Monday. Winter Storm Watches have already been issued for all of western Mass Sunday night into Monday. Snow develops throughout the region Sunday evening and will come down hard at times during the overnight. Snow should begin to taper off just before the Monday morning commute. The morning commute will certainly be a slow one and cancellations and delays are likely.
As far as snowfall amounts are concerned we are looking at about 3-6" for much of Berkshire county, Franklin county into northwestern Hampshire county. For eastern Hampshire county, much of Hampden county and southern Berkshire county we are looking at around 4-8" of snowfall. Unlike many of the storms we have seen so far this winter where there has been some type of precipitation mix, this storm looks like it will remain all snow.
If you're hoping these snowfalls will quickly melt away, think again. Behind the snow, bitter Arctic cold sets in. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be 15 to 20 degrees below average with morning lows in the single digits. Not exactly a heat wave. The saving grace will be the March sun angle is beginning to get quite strong, so despite the fact highs will be in the 20s, there will still be some slight melting occurring.
