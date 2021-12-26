SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today was finally a dry day that featured some sun! High pressure was building in, so there were some gusty winds making it feel colder despite the mild afternoon highs in the lower 40s.
As we move into the final week of December, we’ve got a few weak systems set to come through, but nothing major. Our pattern will feature near normal temperatures with a few milder days in the mix, quick rounds of wet weather, followed by a breezy, drier day. Our first shot at a light, scattered wintry mix will be overnight Monday into Tuesday morning A coating of snow/ice is possible so expect the potential for a slow AM commute on Tuesday. Milder, breezy conditions will follow this little system for Tuesday afternoon
Another quick shot of wet/wintry weather is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, then showers should push through Thursday afternoon and evening. Dry, seasonable and breezy conditions return Friday and temps dip into the low 20s New Years Eve. New Years Day is trending dry for now, but a storm may come through Sunday-something to keep an eye on for now.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
