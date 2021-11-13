SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Not much of a break to start the weekend as yesterday's heavy rains cleared out overnight, allowing for a little drying out before another cold front and low pressure system passes this afternoon bringing another round of heavy rains and thunderstorms.
However, before the rain and storms arrive later this afternoon, the morning will begin dry with some sun as many of you will wake to widespread fog throughout most of western Mass. Temperatures crawl out of the low to mid 30s and will eventually settle in the mid and upper 50s by early afternoon.
The vigorous upper level system will approach mid-afternoon, bringing another round of briefly heavy rain and gusty wind. Within the heavier showers, small hail is possible due to colder air moving into the upper atmosphere. Rain could be heavy, but should be brief, lasting from about 3pm to 7pm. Snow is possible on the backside of this passing system in the Berkshires, but no accumulation is expected. Wind gusts may top 30mph for many Saturday afternoon and evening, even after rain moves out.
Sunday will be another brief break with dry weather for southern New England with some early sun, then increasing high clouds. Expect a healthy breeze in the morning, then some lighter wind in the afternoon with highs in the 40s to near 50. Our next upper level wave moves through Sunday night into Monday morning with another round of chilly showers for the valley and some light snow for the hill towns that may coat the grass. A rain or snow shower may be seen Monday, otherwise skies remain mostly cloudy.
Chilly, but dry weather is back Tuesday. Highs only make it into the lower and middle 40s and wind may gust to 20-25mph, making the day feel quite cold. Temperatures moderate Wednesday and continue to climb Thursday ahead of our next cold front. This front should bring a few showers Thursday evening, then cooler, direr air returns Friday.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
