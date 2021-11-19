SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After near record-highs Thursday, we ended the week much more November-like. Temperatures this afternoon rose into the lower and middle 40s, about 20-25 degrees colder than yesterday!
Gusty breezes will gradually lighten then subside later tonight. We should keep a breeze through midnight or so with wind becoming calm by sunrise. Depending on how quickly that happens will determine how cold we get tonight. Lows will fall into the 20s for sure, but some teens are possible if wind calms faster.
High pressure builds tonight and Saturday, keeping our weather very dry and seasonably chilly. Saturday begins very cold, frosty and bright with abundant sunshine expected to last the morning. By the afternoon, some high clouds will begin moving in well ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures return to the lower and middle 40s, but with a much lighter breeze.
Clouds hang tough Sunday, but the day looks dry and not as cool thanks to high pressure to our east. Rain moves into western Mass Sunday night with the arrival of a cold front. Rain will stay mainly light and will linger through the Monday morning commute and temperatures stay mild enough for everyone to see plain rain.
Strong high pressure builds to our southwest Tuesday and Wednesday while a coastal low forms well offshore. Gusty wind is looking likely between the two systems, along with mainly dry weather. A few rain and snow showers are possible Tuesday as a very chilly air mass moves overhead, but after Monday, the rest of the week looks quiet weather-wise.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.