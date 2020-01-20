SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After picking up 2-5" of snow we had some good melting yesterday with temperatures reaching into the middle and upper 30s. But it certainly is much colder out there this morning as Arctic air has been spilling in.
Watch out for a few icy spots this morning with re-freeze. There may be some scattered dustings that you have to brush away too; we had some flurries as the Arctic air moved in overnight.
We are not expecting any storms this week. High pressure will dominate out weather with plenty of clear skies and sunshine through Friday. High pressure will spin plenty of cold and wind down from Canada today with highs only in the middle 20's. There will be a pesky breeze making it feel like it's in the teens too.
High pressure will slide over the area tomorrow then off sure by the end of the week. This means the wind will relax tomorrow with more sunshine then a southerly flow takes over as high pressure shifts east. Temperatures moderate by the end of the week with highs in the 30's on Wednesday then into the 40's both Thursday and Friday.
The next chance for storminess arrives over the weekend, at the earliest. At this point it's way to early to tell what type of precipitation or how it will all play out, if at all. Some models are suggesting there may be coastal storm develop with a blocking pattern that could give us a prolonged even or deflect the storm south so stay tuned, it's just something to watch at this point.
