SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was a bit of a summer feel in the air yesterday afternoon as temperatures made it into the mid to upper 70s, but we can say good-bye to the 70's for a while with the coldest weather of the season, so far arriving in time for the weekend.
A cold front will slowly push away this morning leaving us with mainly cloudy skies, and the chance of a stray shower. However, clouds will give way to sunshine this afternoon, but highs only make it into the lower to middle 60s, with a gusty breeze out of the west-northwest.
October-like temperatures stick around into the start of next week. High pressure from Canada will keep us chilly and dry through the period. High temperatures tomorrow and Sunday will only reach into the lower 60s, (50's in the hills) with nighttime lows down into the 30's by Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings. This will lead to a widespread frost potential all three morning. In fact, A frost advisory is in effect for all of western Mass from 12 midnight tonight until 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Be sure to cover up or bring in the potted plants.
Although chilly, We will have tons of sunshine this weekend. The sky should be a deep blue with smoke moving out. It will be brilliant, just make sure you have the sweatshirt ready to go.
Meanwhile, way out in the Atlantic, hurricane Teddy continues to strengthen and it will likely stay well off shore, but will pass near Bermuda early next week then pass well east of New England. The storm may get close enough to bring in clouds for western Mass and a gusty breeze along about Tuesday or Wednesday, but much needed rain will stay well off shore. Temperatures should moderate to more seasonable levels by Tuesday, the first day of fall!
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.