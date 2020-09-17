SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was a bit of a summer feel in the air this afternoon as temperatures made it into the 70s but it's not going to last as fall like temperatures are on the way.
Skies will become overcast as we head into this evening, ahead of an approaching cold front. Although the front will bring in the coldest weather of the season, so far, we are not expecting much rain with the front. We only have a slight risk for sprinkles or a shower this evening, most stay dry.
The front will be slow to move through southern New England so tomorrow will start cloudy with a slight risk of an early shower, likely before sunrise. Clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine, but highs only make it into the lower to middle 60s with a gusty breeze out of the west-northwest.
October-like temperatures stick around into the start of next week. Surface high pressure and an upper level trough (dip in the jet stream) will keep us chilly and dry through the period. We can expect daytime highs in the lower 60s, (50's in the hills) with nighttime lows down into the 30's Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings. This will lead to a widespread frost potential, especially Sunday morning which looks to be the coldest.
The sky should be a deep blue this weekend with smoke moving out and lots of sunshine. It will be nice, just make sure you have the sweatshirt ready to go.
Meanwhile, way out in the Atlantic, hurricane Teddy continues to strengthen and it will likely stay well off shore, but will pass near Bermuda early next week then pass well east of New England. The storm may get close enough to bring in clouds for western Mass and a gusty breeze along about Tuesday or Wednesday, but as of now, much needed rain will likely stay well off shore. Temperatures should moderate to more seasonable levels by Tuesday of next week, the first day of fall!
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.