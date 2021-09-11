SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today starts off on a chilly note with 40s for most! That said, it warms up quickly with a mainly sunny sky. It should be a fantastic morning, followed by a seasonable and mostly sunny afternoon with light breezes shifting out of the southwest. For anyone heading to the beaches, remember there are significant rip currents still in play and most beaches are without lifeguards this time of year.
Today also marks the 20 year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The weather will be perfect all across the Northeast for any of the memorial services. Never forget
Expect more of a summer feel Sunday as temperatures climb into the lower and middle 80s with increasing humidity. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds for later in the day as a cold front approaches. This front may bring a few showers Sunday evening. There's even a chance for a few strong or severe storms overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. The muggy feel should ease Monday as the front continues southward.
Warm to start the week with a shower Monday morning. Humidity looks to lower Monday afternoon and Tuesday with more seasonable temperatures. However, a warm front will lift northward late Tuesday night and we turn quite humid Wednesday with a morning shower, then scattered showers and storms later in the day. Thursday and Friday look dry for now, but that isn’t a lock yet.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.