Who is ready for a nice and mild weekend?!
After a cool start, expect lots of sun with temps that will reach the mid to upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be the pick o the weekend as there could be a stray shower late overnight Saturday into very early Sunday morning followed by a blend of sun and clouds. not as cool overnight with temps in the upper 40s. There is a chance for an afternoon downpour of storm Sunday. The best chance seems to be closer to the Connecticut on southward.
Monday seems to be the better chance at some afternoon showers/storms. Showers pop up in the afternoon as the day heats up and some upper level atmospheric energy sweeps through. As a cold pool builds high up in the atmosphere, some stronger showers could produce small hail, gusty breezes and even some thunder. Nothing severe is expected.
Drier weather is expected through mid-week. Temperatures overall remain quite warm with highs in the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. As an upper level ridge builds, we could see highs hit the 80s Wednesday and Thursday! A backdoor cold front may impact our area late in the week with some showers and storms, then some cooler temps.
In Weather History: Today marks the 3rd anniversary of the severe weather outbreak that occurred "just" south of Springfield, across New York and Connecticut where several tornadoes and macrobursts touched down leaving a major path of destruction. My hometown of Hamden Ct got hit very hard! Just a reminder as we enter severe weather season top never let your guard down and take all warnings seriously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.