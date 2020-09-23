SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was the 5th straight morning with temperatures falling into the 20's and 30's for some of us, pretty unusual for September, but temperatures continue to warm up and it will be nice and comfortable this afternoon with highs in the low to middle 70's. We'll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon too. It will still be on the breezy side, and although there's no Red Flag Warning there is an elevated brush fire risk with winds gusting up to 25 mph out of the Northwest.
Temperatures will reach into the upper 70s tomorrow to near 80 tomorrow and into the weekend. The first weekend of fall will feel more like summer with temperatures reaching over 80 as dew points slowly creep up too. Rain chances will likely hold off until Monday as low pressure passes to our south Friday and Saturday.
A cold front will move through on Monday so rain chances are higher. It will be humid ahead of the front with a round of showers and a few thunderstorms possible. It will turn drier with a return to sunshine on Tuesday. Another front will likely bring more rain chances for the middle of next week.
