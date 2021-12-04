SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Mainly dry weather will continue tonight and tomorrow, though high, thin clouds will build in on Sunday afternoon. Our next system will bring mild conditions for Monday but also the threat for rain and strong winds.
High pressure continues to build into the region tonight, clearing skies out. It will be another cold night with most returning to the 20s. Some scattered high clouds will drift in through Sunday morning and we will see them linger throughout the day as well. Sunday also looks quiet and seasonable.
A strengthening low pressure is set to move from the Great Lakes to southern Canada on Monday. This storm will be building a lot of energy and will bring windy conditions to our area with gusts reaching at least 40mph, potentially nearing damaging levels at times. Advisories for High Wind Watches may be needed. Showers move through in the morning, some heavy at times as you will see temperatures soar into the 60s! A line of downpours and some thunder come through (again) Monday evening and we turn much colder behind the storm as the front passes late Monday night.
Tuesday will be a blustery, colder day with a full on December feel. We will get some sunshine thanks to high pressure and temperatures stay cold Tuesday night into Wednesday, ahead of our next storm. While there is still a lot of uncertainty with the next system, its very possible we get our first round of accumulating snow. The track will determine if we mix or change to rain, which would occur later Wednesday evening. Enjoy the first weekend of December!
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
