SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While it has been a windy afteroon we will see the winds begin to relax this evening but it will still be a bit breezy heading into the overnight under partly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Temperatures will once again rise back into the upper 30s and lower 40s tomorrow afternoon. This week does not looks to feature any major storms but lots of chances for on and off light rain or snow shower activity as several weak disturbances pass by. Best shot at "accumulating" snow is not until Thursday into Friday but at this point that system only looks to bring a coating to an inch to Western Mass.
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, with the chance for a flurry or snow shower in the hills and perhaps a rain shower or some mixing for the valley. Nothing that amounts to any type of appreciable accumulation until later in the week, though. Tuesday looks to be our driest day of the week, and will also feature the most sunshine but once again there could be flurry in the hills. A cold front and weak ridge of high pressure will build overnight Wednesday into Thursday allowing for good radiational cooling to take place under clear skies and calm winds. Thursday morning looking to be our coldest temps of the week, single digits possible and teens likely across the board.
