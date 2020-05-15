SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The severe weather threat has diminished across western Mass, but not before the strong storms rolled through the area.
Scattered damage reports have popped up, though more will likely filter in once the sun rises. The top wind gust was at Orange Airport, which gusted to 59 mph.
There are a few showers that will linger into early Saturday. Any clouds will clear out Saturday morning.
The weekend is looking good for us with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and more clouds Sunday. Dry weather prevails and temperatures will be in the mid-70s and upper-60s Sunday. The wind looks fairly light over the weekend as well.
Unfortunately, a slow-moving, drifting storm will bring back rainy, cool weather starting Sunday night. Monday is looking quite damp with rain lasting most of the day. Showers look to linger Tuesday along with cool temps in the 50s to low 60s. Wednesday and Thursday are still up in the air depending on what this cut-off low does. It may spin to the south, keeping our weather drier, but clouds and cool temps may linger.
TEMPERATURES ARE IN THE 60S
A TORNADO WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 P.
TONIGHT: EVENING SHOWERS/STORMS. CLEARING OVERNIGHT. LOWS NEAR 57.
DAMAGE HAS BEEN REPORTED AND OUTAGES ARE PLENTY ACROSS WESTERN MASS.
TOMORROW: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A HIGH NEAR 74.
EXTENDED: RAIN CHANCES RETURN SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.