SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A few showers and downpours are moving through the valley early this morning, but after the rain moves out by mid-morning most of the day is looking dry. Although dry the clouds will stick around. A few showers afternoon showers can’t be ruled out, especially in the hill towns, but we are not expecting much Temperatures remain unseasonably cool thanks to an easterly flow and highs in the lower 70's. It will remain muggy with dew points in the 60's.
Our weather will turn warmer and remain unsettled for the remainder of the week…
A warm front looks to lift northward on tomorrow. Once this happens, there may be some partial clearing in the afternoon along with a spike in temperatures. An upper level disturbance may allow thunderstorms to develop and some may become severe with damaging wind gusts.
Drier weather returns Thursday and this may be our pick of the week (we haven’t had many lately). Partly cloudy, very warm and humid with only slight chances for a pop up shower should allow for a day outside enjoying summer activities! Friday may also stay mostly rain-free until the evening, then a few thunderstorms are looking possible, but not a lock.
The weekend looks unsettled, but very little confidence on the details right now. Chances of showers and storms look to be about the same both days.
