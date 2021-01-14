SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today will be cloudy again and a bit unsettled with a few snow showers, especially in the morning. Little to no snow accumulation is expected outside of the hills and Rt. 2 corridor, where a coating to half inch may accumulate on grassy surfaces. Snow showers and flurries in the valley may even mix with and change to rain showers before ending early this afternoon. Little to no accumulation or impact to travel is expected. Skies remain cloudy this afternoon as we dry out with highs in the 30s to near 40.
Skies remain cloudy tonight and tomorrow as our next storm system approaches from the west. Low pressure will move from the Great Lakes to New England tomorrow to Saturday, bringing a period of rain to the valley
Showers begin tomorrow evening with some mixing or snow to start in the but then a quick change to rain in the valley. Rain will be heavy at times into Saturday morning, bringing up to a half to 1" of rain. The Berkshires and hill towns will hang onto wet snow longer Friday night into Saturday morning where 1-3" of accumulation for the hills and 3-6" for Berkshire County is possible.
Our weather dries out Saturday with rain ending early. Temperatures will still come up into the 40's in the afternoon but clouds stick around. We stay breezy Sunday as low pressure departs the Northeast. Patchy clouds and occasional flurries can’t be ruled out Sunday, but temperatures will still reach well into the 30's.
Early next week begins dry and seasonable with an upper level disturbance swinging through New England on Monday. Expect a fari amount of cloud cover for MLK Day with highs in the mid 30s, but looking dry. Tuesday and Wednesday look fairly quiet for now and models are hinting at a shot of colder air by mid-week.
