SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a mild and rather muggy start this morning and it will certainly feel like summer today.
A cold front is on the way for later on and ahead of it, we will have a warm, humid day. High temperatures return to the lower and middle 80s with dew points getting near 70! As a cold front moves our way a few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. We are under a "slight" risk for isolated severe storms that may bring damaging wind gusts. Torrential rains are also possible with storms today.
Timing for showers and thunderstorms looks to be mainly between 2 and 6pm today. Once we get behind the cold front, our weather dries out with dew points falling into the lower 50s by tomorrow morning.
Hurricane Dorian continues moving up the East Coast this week, affecting Florida through North Carolina from today to Friday. As an upper level trough descends into the Southeast, Dorian will hug the coastline, then shift northeast and begin heading out to sea. From Friday to Saturday, Dorian will pass southeast of Nantucket by roughly 100-150 miles. Even this far out, wind and rain are still likely for eastern Mass, the Cape and Islands and Rhode Island Friday night into midday Saturday. Rip currents, rough seas and coastal flooding look very possible as well.
Here in western Mass, we turn mostly cloudy Thursday evening and Friday as Dorian moves northward. Some light rain is possible Friday night into Saturday morning and breezes increase with gusts to 20-30mph. Clouds decrease Saturday and we stay dry and pleasant over the weekend. High pressure builds for Monday and Tuesday with another shot of dry air and temperatures around and slightly below normal for early September. A warmer trend is expected through the week.
