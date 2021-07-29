SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): It’s been a quiet evening across western Mass as the heaviest rain has stayed north and the thunderstorms have been south. However, there’s a brief window tonight where a warm front lifts northward and we could see some downpours and a few isolated thunderstorms. The severe risk remains quite low and south of the Mass Pike.
Friday begins muggy and mild with a few lingering showers, but a cold front comes through early and kicks that air mass out. As high pressure builds from the west, we turn breezy with wind shifting northwest, gusting to 20-30mph. Humidity will steadily lower throughout the day, and skies turn mostly sunny. Temperatures rise into the middle and upper 70s, making for a very nice afternoon!
Temperatures take a big tumble Friday night with lows falling into the 40s under a clear sky! A taste of early fall for sure! We remain mild Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 70s along with a lighter, but steady northwest breeze. Skies look mostly sunny and humidity remains low.
The month of August will begin with temperatures near and below normal. Sunday looks nice with a slight increase in humidity and a mix of sun and clouds. A front approaches in the evening with a few showers and thunderstorms. A shower may linger Monday morning, but then the day quickly improves.
Our weather setup shifts Tuesday to Thursday, putting us in more of a southwesterly flow. This will bring more clouds, increasing humidity and a shot at some showers-but current trends are for much of the rain to linger off the coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.