SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a beautiful morning (and beautiful weekend), we've returned to reality with clouds and chilly temperatures. There have even been a few showers popping up, though many have remained dry. Fortunately, behind the cold front, drier air moves in for tonight.
Temperatures will fall with clear skies and calming winds. If the wind goes completely calm, there could be a few spots that dip close to freezing.
Tuesday looks mainly sunny and cool. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to near 60°. There will be a slight breeze out of the northwest.
Wednesday will start sunny and cool, but shower chances return later in the day. A coastal system will dive to the south, throwing some rain and clouds in our direction.
Another wave of low pressure will track right over southern New England Friday night into Saturday. This will bring more showers and another shot of colder-than-normal temperatures. With a slug of cold air in place, don't be surprised if some of the higher elevations see some wet snowflakes early Saturday morning.
Mother's Day Weekend is looking chilly and windy, feeling more like late March than early May. Temperatures look to stay in upper 50s and low 40s with showers on Saturday. It will be mainly dry for Mother's Day with some sunshine, but staying chilly.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.