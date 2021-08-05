SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): Tropical moisture along a stalled front has been lingering offshore all week. We’ve seen the clouds from this system every day and that will continue today, however the bulk of the rain stays to our east.
There will be a few showers around this morning, but the heavy rain will stay east, closer to the front off-shore. It's a milder, muggier start with temperatures in the 60's.
Today will remain fairly cloudy with a mild, muggy feel. Highs will top off in the low to middle 70's. Skies will brighten with some sunshine later this afternoon and evening. Tonight will be mainly clear and fairly comfortable with lows in the mid to upper 50's.
The summer heat and humidity return for a nice stretch. Starting tomorrow, temperatures will be returning to the middle and upper 80s with higher humidity thanks to a building subtropical ridge taking over our weather pattern.
Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs soaring into the upper 80s. It will be muggy, but not oppressive with dew points near 60. A frontal boundary to our northwest will bring in a few more clouds for the weekend, but most of the Saturday will be dry. A spot shower or thunderstorm may pop up late in the day. Sunday is looking similar with a little better chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. It will stay warm and muggy for much of next week with highs reaching near 90 by Tuesday and Wednesday with the chance of a few afternoon shower and storms, classic August stuff!
