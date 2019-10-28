SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A little sunshine helped bring temperatures into the upper 50s this afternoon. Clouds will take over again tonight with the potential for patchy drizzle and fog through sunrise. Temperatures return to the middle and upper 40s overnight.
Tuesday will be a dreary day with occasional drizzle or a few showers. Skies remain mostly cloudy and temperatures again climb into the middle and upper 50s under an easterly flow. It will be a seasonable day, so grab a jacket and umbrella as you head out!
High pressure to our northeast will begin moving southward Wednesday, which will allow for more of a southerly breeze and therefore a milder day. Highs should get into the middle 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A few showers or some drizzle is still possible throughout the day, then showers become more likely Wednesday night into Thursday.
Strengthening low pressure will move through the Mississippi Valley into the Great Lakes Thursday, dragging a strong cold front to the East Coast. Scattered showers are possible all day Thursday with occasional downpours. It will be a mild day with highs well into the 60s along with dew points around 60 as well. It will be a breezy day with gusts to 20-30mph, then strong to damaging wind is possible Thursday night into Friday morning as the front moves through. Heavy rain is also likely along with a slight risk for some thunder. Most of the nastier weather (wind and rain) will occur after trick or treating.
Rain may still be heavy for the Friday morning commute, but it will be moving out early. We remain quite windy in the morning, then blustery with clearing skies in the afternoon. Our high temp comes in the morning as well, then temps drop into the lower 50s by midday. We stay much cooler for the weekend with sunny days and frosty nights.
