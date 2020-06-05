SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today has been humid with temperatures hitting the lower 80s. Although it was mainly cloudy early, some afternoon clearing has really spiked our temperatures. The muggy air is ripe for some thunderstorms and showers into this evening.
The shower and storm chances come to an end after about 8pm. Tonight won't be great for leaving the windows open. Overnight lows only dip to the upper 60s.
It will be mainly cloud to start Saturday with the muggy feel still around. By midday, a cold front approaches southern New England. Because of the timing of the front, some of the storms could be on the stronger side.
Humidity takes a big dive Saturday night, turning pretty comfortable for the next several days. Patchy clouds linger Sunday with highs in the 70s. Spotty showers are possible Sunday midday, but any rain would be very light.
Skies clear Sunday evening as sunny skies return Monday through Wednesday thanks to strong high pressure!
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
