SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): A line of thunderstorms brought damaging wind gusts to several towns and cities across western Mass this evening. Numerous reports of downed trees and powerlines have come into the newsroom-especially in Westfield and Lenox.
A cold front will move through overnight, keeping the risk for scattered showers going. Skies remain mostly cloudy and temperatures fall into the lower and middle 60s through sunrise.
A few showers may linger Wednesday morning along with patchy clouds and some mugginess, but our weather should improve throughout the day. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon should hit middle and upper 70s with a mix of clouds and sun and a nice northerly breeze.
A frontal boundary to our southwest will lift northeast Thursday, bringing in more clouds and higher humidity. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning as a cold front sweeps through.
Our weather should improve quickly Friday with only a slight risk for a morning shower. Skies turn mostly sunny and we get a gusty northwest breeze to dry things out. Temperatures may get quite cool Friday night thanks to building high pressure and some spotty upper 40s may be felt Saturday morning! The weekend starts mild and dry with sunshine and 70s Saturday.
Yet another front approaches Sunday, increasing clouds and humidity. Much of the day looks dry for now, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the day and night as the front moves through. We get another shot of dry, comfortable and seasonably cool air early next week.
