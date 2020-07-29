SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The heat wave continues on, hitting day 5 this afternoon. Temperatures soared into the low 90s after starting out in the 50s. The big swing in temperature was due to the dry air mass that moved in last night.
An isolated shower is possible this evening, however it won't amount to much.
Tomorrow will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds. While most will stay warm, a scattered storm is possible in the afternoon. It will be a bit more humid with temperatures into the upper 80s to near 90. There is an outside chance the heatwave is extended into a sixth day.
Friday and Saturday will feature a decent amount of sunshine as well as a warm up into the 80s and low 90s degrees. A storm to our south on Friday needs to be watched. At the moment, it shouldn't provide any impacts.
Things turn unsettled on Sunday with a warm front bringing showers in the morning. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon as a cold front pass through New England.
Of course, with moderate drought in parts of western Mass, it's still important to pick up on the rain as we can. There is still a rainfall deficit for the last three months. That doesn't even account for the baking temperatures we've seen the past two weekends.
