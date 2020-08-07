SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a dreary start to the day, the skies broke and sunshine was around for at least a few hours this afternoon. Highs hit the low 80s before the clouds moved back in.
Clouds will thicken up in the coming hours as a storm system spins to the south. Western Mass is on the northern fringe of the storm, so a few showers around nightfall and beyond are possible.
Most of Saturday will be dry, but there may be a few showers north and west. Sunshine will develop in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will rise into the lower 80s. Under mostly clear skies tomorrow night, lows drop into the middle 60s.
Sunday will be warm and drier with temps in the middle to upper 80s along with lots of sunshine. A front approaches early next week, which will bring in higher humidity and a chance for showers and storms. Overall a nice stretch of August weather over the next several days.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
