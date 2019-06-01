SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a dry day today but a few showers are possible tonight. The better chance for showers and thunderstorms will come tomorrow as a cold front approaches the region.
There will be the chance for showers tonight, perhaps a rumble of thunder as well. Otherwise skies will remain mostly cloudy. Lows tonight will fall back into the middle and upper 50s.
We look dry Sunday morning with patchy clouds. Some breaks of sun are looking possible through the late morning and early afternoon, but an approaching cold front will bring a decent chance for rain later in the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking likely for later Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening as a cold front moves through. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Highs tomorrow top out in the middle to upper 70s.
Cooler air moves in overhead with a trough for Monday and Tuesday. Daytime highs should stay in the 60s and we will feel some cool nights with temps in the 40s both Monday and Tuesday mornings. Mainly dry weather is forecast over this time, but with a gusty breeze as low pressure slowly departs to our north. Mid to late week will be warmer with a chance for showers and storms Thursday.
