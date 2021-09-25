SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While it was a dry start to the weekend there will be the chance for some showers later tonight as low pressure rides along a stalled front. Dry air returns to close out the weekend.
Low pressure will move along the stalled front this evening and tonight, which may push some rain back westward. Any showers we get in western Mass will most likely be in the valley and later tonight. Lows overnight will fall back into the lower and middle 50s.
A pattern shift to more seasonable weather is on tap next week. Sunday will be a lovely fall day with a drier air mass in place along with good sunshine. Temperatures end up right around normal with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Expect a healthy breeze out of the west with gusts to 20mph.
Our next cold front looks to approach western Mass sometime Monday into Tuesday. This will bring dew points up a bit and also bring a chance for showers. Expect sunshine and patchy clouds and breezy conditions Monday, then lingering clouds Tuesday. By mid-week, a northeast flow sets up across New England, which will bring patchy clouds and cooler temperatures. Highs may stay in the 60s for many! A low off the coast will also keep clouds around, but for now, it remains too far east to bring any showers. That may change, so keep an eye on the forecast.
In other weather news, Hurricane Sam is spinning in the southern Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to become a major hurricane early next week as it slowly moves northwest. Current long range models indicates that the storm stays offshore but it is surely worth watching. Any possible impacts would be at least a week away. Plenty of time to track.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
