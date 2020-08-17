SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a cool, gray Sunday, but it felt nice after all the heat and humidity we had last week, and we have no oppressive heat and humidity in the forecast this week.
Today will feature more in the way of sunshine which will help to boost temperatures to near 80. There will be the chance for a few showers, perhaps a thunderstorm as we head toward the late afternoon into the evening as a front moves through the area. Most of the day will be dry.
Tomorrow through Friday is looking mainly dry and comfortable. Temperatures will reach near 80 again tomorrow then cooler, fall-like air will move in for Wednesday and Thursday as High pressure supplies us with sunny skies and refreshing air. Daytime highs will be in the 70's with nighttime lows in the 50's, maybe even a few 40's by Thursday morning.
