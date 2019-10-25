SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With a front near our area today, clouds continue to hang tough. We will have overcast skies throughout the evening and first part of the overnight.
A swath of light rain and showers should come through closer to midnight with the passing of weak low pressure. Only trace amounts of rain are expected. Skies will partially clear through sunrise with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Saturday will be a dry, quiet weather day with a little more sunshine on tap. We will see a mix of sun and clouds thanks to weak high pressure passing by. Temperatures will be right around normal for late October and many will hit upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
High, thin clouds move in Saturday evening ahead of our next storm moving in from the west. Clouds thicken overnight, but any rain looks to hold off until early Sunday morning.
Low pressure will be moving from the Plains to the Great Lakes on Sunday, bringing a warm front through early in the morning with light, spotty showers. Rain becomes steady and heavier as a cold front approaches and a second area of low pressure develops along the coast. Expect a cloudy, cool day with highs in the lower 50s along with a gusty southeast breeze. Rain continues through Sunday night and we end up seeing around an inch of rainfall.
Low pressure moves out Sunday night, bringing an end to rain for the Monday morning commute. Thanks to some upper level ridging, we will see more mild temperatures with highs in the 60s from Monday to Thursday. Monday stays dry, but we will see more clouds Tuesday and a few showers. Wednesday is also looking mainly dry and fairly cloudy, but mild with highs in the middle 60s. A front will approach for the end of the week with rain for Thursday night through Friday morning. Friday is looking cooler and quite windy behind this system.
