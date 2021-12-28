SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Winter Weather Advisories in effect for all of western Mass through 10am Tuesday…
You may want to give yourself a few extra minutes as you head out the door this morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle could lead to some slick spots on untreated surfaces.
Temperatures are starting out around freezing this morning, but will rise into the lower and middle 40s for the afternoon. Some partial clearing is possible by the afternoon with westerly winds between 5-12.
Our weather this week will feature a lot of cloud cover, quick-moving, minor storm systems and seasonably mild temperatures. Another round of scattered rain and snow will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a coating to an inch of accumulation possible. Rain showers come back into the area Thursday and look to linger much of the day and bring a few tenths to half an inch of rain.
High pressure builds Friday, allowing for some sunshine and a healthy breeze. Dry weather should continue New Years Eve with temperatures falling into the middle and upper 20s by midnight. The forecast for the remainder of the weekend remains very uncertain as few systems affect the area. For now, rain showers are possible Saturday into Sunday, then a bigger storm potential is there Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned.
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
