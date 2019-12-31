SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An upper low north of the Great Lakes will pinwheel a disturbance through this evening with scattered snow showers and snow squalls. We will end 2019 with some snowflakes in the valley and some heavier snow showers in the hills. A few of the squalls could coat roads or put down a quick half inch of snow. Remember, any snow squalls will dramatically lower visibility for a time and cause roads to become slippery.
Around midnight, snow showers should be about done and skies will begin clearing through sunrise. Temperatures fall into the middle 20s for most, so be mindful of potential black ice-especially side streets.
Our weather stays dry for the first day of the New Year with a gusty breeze and temperatures near normal. Expect a wind chill about 5 degrees colder though. Clouds will be around Wednesday, especially in the Berkshires, but the valley should see a little sun.
High pressure will give us a dry and seasonable Thursday with light to calm wind. Clouds increase Thursday night ahead of our next system coming in from the southwest. This storm looks to be all rain for western Mass and most of New England thanks to an upper level ridge in place and mild surface temperatures. Light rain or showers are expected Friday with only around a tenth of an inch expected.
Our weekend begins with continued showers as low pressure moves toward New England along with a passing cold front. It’s looking like a fairly dreary day with rain throughout and mild temperatures in the 40s to around 50. Rain should be heavier at times and up to 1 inch of rainfall is possible. We turn colder for Sunday with a gusty breeze out of the northwest. A few snow showers may be around. Dry weather takes over early next week with highs in the 30s.
