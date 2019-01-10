SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Blustery and cold. That is the weather story for tonight and Friday across western Mass and New England. Colder air continues to descend from the North and temperatures will fall through the 20s tonight and into the teens by morning. Skies become clear in the valley overnight, but some patchy clouds may linger in the hill towns and Berkshires. Wind will stay around 10 to 20mph overnight.
Wind chill becomes an issue for Friday morning as the valley sees chills fall to near 0 and the hill towns dip below 0. It will be a frigid start Friday! Skies look mainly sunny with some scattered clouds in the early afternoon. It will be a cold day with highs in the lower to middle 20s. Northwest winds will still be gusty with 20 and 30 mph gusts throughout the day. Wind chills in the single digits and teens are likely.
High pressure builds to our north Friday night, finally bringing lighter wind to our area. We stay cold with temps falling into the single digits. Wind chills below 0 are possible again in the higher elevations.
Our weekend looks dry and cold, but also quieter. Saturday starts sunny and frigid with temps returning to the mid-20s by the afternoon. High clouds increase as a storm system moves into the Mid-Atlantic. High pressure to our north will help to block the snow with this storm and keep it well to our south-yet another storm southern New England misses out on. High clouds decrease Sunday and cold temps continue.
Next week begins cold and dry and may not change much. Temps should be close to single digits Monday morning, then temps start to moderate through mid-week with highs getting back above freezing possibly Monday, if not, then Tuesday. Weak low pressure will pass across southern Canada Wednesday and a cold front comes through here, but with little to no fanfare. We turn colder and blustery behind this system for Thursday.
