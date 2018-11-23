SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's another frigid start this morning with record cold once again. At least today will be dry with mostly sunny skies but temperatures continue to run below normal for this time of year.
So far at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee we have dropped down to 4° which broke the old record of 8 set back in 1972. Today will be more of an icy blue and the Parade of Big Balloons looks frigid. Sunshine won’t be an issue, as we slowly warm up through the 20s in the mid-morning. If you are heading downtown for the Parade of Big Balloons be sure to bring the sunglasses as well as the heavy coat and gloves.
The majority of the area will remain below freezing all day today, although not quite as cold as Thursday. Highs will top out in the upper 20s and low 30s.
While temperatures will be downright balmy Saturday afternoon (highs in the lower to middle 40s), another soaking rainstorm is on the way. First drops may arrive as early as late Saturday, followed by heavy rain overnight into Sunday morning. Rain tapers by Sunday evening.
The wet/active pattern continues next week with what could be another soaker Monday night and early Tuesday. We have to watch this one. You can’t rule out some wintry mix in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
