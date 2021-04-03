SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Clear skies and calm winds in the overnight allowed for some pretty effective radiational cooling to take place. Many waking up in the upper teens and lower 20s. We'll bounce back quickly today, under full April sunshine. But you'll definitely want to bundle up if you're heading out the door early!
Saturday will be a sunny day with a continued northwesterly breeze. Temperatures will max out around average in the afternoon with highs hitting low 50s in the valley. High clouds will start drifting in late in the day ahead of an upper level disturbance.
The National Weather Service has issued a Very Low Humidity Special Weather Statement for Western Mass through 8pm this evening. The air in place is extremely dry and as the winds pick up later, with gusts to 20mph possible that does elevate our fire risk. No red flag warnings locally, but our friends to the north in New Hampshire do have one through 7pm this evening so do keep that in mind if your weekend plans take you in that direction.
Our weather pattern holds firm over the next several days with a high over Greenland blocking low pressure to our northeast. This upper low will drift off the coast for the next several days, affecting our weather.
Easter Sunday looks mainly dry, but a spot sprinkle or flurry will be possible in the morning as upper level energy swings over western Mass. Overall the day is mostly, if not completely dry. A mix of sun and clouds, but the clouds will dominate. Temperatures return to the lower and middle 50s with a light breeze.
Breezes ramp up Monday as the low off the coast moves westward. This movement will bring in some gustier wind out of the northwest and more clouds for the coast. Inland, we will continue to see decent sunshine, but on occasion, patchy clouds may move in from the East. Tuesday and Wednesday look similar, but with a lighter breeze and slightly milder temps reaching into the lower 60s. This pattern should break up late in the week, giving us a chance at some precipitation as we close out the first workweek in April.
