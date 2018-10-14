SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – This afternoon will remain cloudy and damp with pockets of drizzle and a few showers. Temperatures will slowly rise as a warm front lifts through. A round of showers and downpours move through this evening as it become milder and even a bit muggy. There may be an isolated storm too.
Rain will end around midnight as a cold front sweeps through. It will turn, breezy, drier and cool by morning as temperatures fall into the 40's.
Behind the front tomorrow, it will be cool, dry and blustery with highs in the middle 50s. Weak high pressure should supply us with a decent amount of sunshine.
Another front will zip our way on Wednesday. We're not expecting much precipitation with this front but clouds will increase and we could see a late day shower or two. There may even be a few flurries in the Berkshires as colder air rushes in behind the front. This front will bring in some of the coldest temps of the season so far. Despite some sun on Thursday daytime temperatures will likely stay in the 40's. It will be rather breezy too! We'll need the thick jacket. Many spots will be down into the 20's by Friday morning.
This Afternoon: Cloudy with showers, milder late in the day. Highs: 56-62
Tonight: Showers and downpours ending early, partial clearing late, breezy and cool. Lows: 42-48
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs: 54-58
