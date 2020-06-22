SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve officially hit 90 degrees at Westover today for the 3rd day in a row, making it a Heat Wave!
Temperatures this afternoon are hot with highs hitting lower 90s for many, plus dew points are well into the 60s, making it feel hotter. A few isolated showers and storms have been around, but they are fairly short-lived and will diminish before sunset.
Tonight, skies become clear and we remain muggy and warm with lows in the 60s to near 70.
Tuesday will likely be day 4 of 90+ degrees across western Mass. Temperatures may even creep toward the mid-90s in the valley! We will see sunshine with scattered cumulus developing along with an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Any storm that develops will bring very localized, heavy rain.
A cold front is finally on the way for Wednesday, which will bring an end to the extreme temperatures and humidity and also give us our best chance for rain in days. While it won’t be a washout, there will be a lot of clouds along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect a very warm and very humid day.
Dew points may struggle to drop at first, but drier air will move in Thursday to Saturday with dew points returning to the 50s. We remain quite warm with temperatures in the mid-80s Thursday and Friday. This weekend, heat returns Saturday with temperatures taking a run at 90-but humidity won’t be too rough. We do turn humid Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected with a passing cold front.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
