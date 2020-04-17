SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for western Franklin, Hampshire & Hampden Counties from 9pm tonight to Noon Saturday.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for central/eastern Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties from 11pm tonight to 10am Saturday.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Berkshire County from 7pm tonight to 10am Saturday.
Snow becomes likely tonight as low pressure passes to our south. Wet weather begins as rain and will change to snow in the Berkshires first, then the valley later. Temperatures hover in the lower to middle 30s throughout the night, leading to a heavy, wet snow that will accumulate mostly on grass and elevated surfaces.
Snow amounts will range from a heavy, wet 1-3 inches in the lower valley to 3-5" in the upper valley and low lying areas in Berkshire County. In the high elevations throughout the Berkshires & hill towns, 5-7 inches is possible, especially over 1500 ft. in elevation. In these areas where the most snow is likely (Warned areas), scattered power outages are possible from the weight of the snow.
Roads will be the last thing to get covered in snow, but in many spots, they will eventually become slushy and slippery overnight into early Saturday morning, so travel with caution!
Wet snow will taper off in the morning Saturday, but showers of rain and snow may linger a while. Temperatures warm quickly and highs climb back into the 40s, allowing any snow on roads to melt. Northeasterly breezes will keep the day feeling chilly & raw. High pressure builds Saturday night, clearing skies and dropping temperatures back to the 20s. Our weather improves quite a bit Sunday with sun and clouds and highs nearing 60 in the lower valley!
Our weather looks more like a roller coaster next week with seasonable temps continuing into Monday with a healthy breeze. Clouds increase Tuesday and we turn windy with late-day showers thanks to a strong front. We stay breezy, but dry out Wednesday with sunshine and cooler temperatures. Rain is back Thursday evening into Friday, then a warm up is possible by the weekend.
