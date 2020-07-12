SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another hot and humid day is on tap to close out the weekend as temperatures approach 90 this afternoon. A cold front will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon with an isolated stronger storm possible.
Today we will see sunshine mixing with clouds. There is the chance for a spot shower this afternoon but many will remain dry. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to around 90. It will still be humid but dew points will run in the 60s, as winds shift to the west and southwest this afternoon. The winds could gust up to 25 mph at times so that breeze may also provide a little relief. Skies remain partly cloudy tonight as lows drop back into the lower 60s.
It's going to be an unsettled start to the work week with showers and storms becoming more likely Monday afternoon and evening from an upper level low. There is also the chance that some storms could become strong to severe Monday afternoon with the main threats being damaging wind gusts and torrential rain, which could lead to street and poor drainage flooding. Highs Monday top out in the middle 80s.
There is the chance for a afternoon shower or storm on Tuesday before drier air moves in for Wednesday and Thursday. It turns more humid toward the end of the week and it looks like the shower chances will also go up as well.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
