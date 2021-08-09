SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): A weak area of low pressure to our south is keeping skies mainly cloudy today. There’s a risk for a few showers through the evening, but we won’t get much, if anything. Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the middle to upper 60s with light to calm wind and high humidity.
The heat is on this week and a heat wave with excessive heat and humidity is looking likely starting Wednesday. Tuesday will still be close to normal for early August with highs approaching mid-80s in the afternoon. Skies begin cloudy in the morning, then we should get a bit more sun through the afternoon. Humid with a low risk for a pop up shower or thunderstorm late in the day.
The subtropical ridge will build into the East Coast this week, bringing a stretch of extreme temperatures and humidity to New England. Daytime highs should hit low 90s Wednesday, then mid-90s Thursday and Friday. With dew points climbing into the 70s, the heat index may approach 100-105, especially Thursday and Friday.
Dry weather will persist each day into the afternoon, then pop up showers and thunderstorms are possible. Any showers and storms around should fall apart around or not long after sunset, followed by some partial clearing, fog and very muggy conditions. Overnight lows will only fall into the 70s a few nights this week.
Relief from the high heat and humidity will come this weekend as a cold front finally moves in from the west. Timing right now looks to be Saturday, which should feature highs close to 90, then showers and storms with the front. Behind the cold front, humidity drops and temperatures return to the low 80s for Sunday and Monday.
