SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw some sunshine today across the valley, allowing temperatures to climb into the middle 40s. The Berkshires and hills saw a cooler afternoon with patchy clouds and highs in the 30s.
We remain brisk this evening with building clouds. Another round of light wintry precipitation will move in as low pressure passes well to our south. Wet weather should begin as a rain/snow mix for many or even plain rain for the lower valley. Snow and some sleet remain possible overnight, especially across Hampden County. Any accumulations look very light with a trace to half inch of snow and a trace to glaze of ice.
High pressure will bring an end to any wet weather by Wednesday morning, but clouds hang tough. We will see a quiet, cooler weather day with highs in the 30s and a light breeze.
Our unsettled pattern continues this week with more mild temps on the way along with a lot of cloud cover. Another group of storm systems will pass to our north and south Thursday, bringing a chance for a few rain showers in the afternoon. Some mixing of rain and snow is possible in the Berkshires, but little to no accumulation is expected.
High pressure will bring dry weather Friday with milder temperatures expected. Clouds continue to hang tough but some breaks of sun are possible. With clouds lingering New Year’s Eve, temps may only slip to around freezing at midnight.
Widespread rain is on the way to kick off 2022. Rain moves in Saturday morning and should continue much of the day. Temperatures may get quite warm with highs reaching low 50s with a healthy southerly breeze. A front comes through sometime early Sunday, so temperatures may max out early, then fall throughout the day. As colder air moves in, some snow showers may occur. Behind this storm system, we turn breezy and much colder to start the week.
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
