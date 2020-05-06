SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Low pressure moving off the mid-Atlantic coast this evening has brought cloudy skies and scattered showers to western Mass. Shower chances continue through midnight or so with skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy through sunrise. Temperatures overnight will hover in the middle 30s to around 40 with a light breeze.
Thursday looks pretty decent with good sunshine around much of the day. In the afternoon, an isolated shower is possible, but unlikely. Expect temperatures to climb into the lower and middle 60s in the valley and upper 50s in the hill towns. A northwest breeze may kick up to 15mph at times during the afternoon.
A weak cold front will bring more clouds and a period of rain showers overnight Thursday, but should be gone by Friday morning. Friday begins sunny with increasing clouds in the afternoon ahead of an Arctic cold front. Wind picks up out of the southwest and may gust to 20-30mph Friday afternoon. Rain arrives Friday evening and night as low pressure develops along the cold front.
Well-advertised cold is on the way Friday night as low pressure moves across or just off shore of southern New England. Rain should change to snow in the hill towns and Berkshires with some minor accumulation on grass possible. In the valley, we will stay rain most of Friday night, but may see a rain/snow mix by Saturday morning with little to no accumulation expected. Saturday will stay windy and chilly with gusts to 40+mph possible and highs in the 40s with occasional rain and snow showers around!
Sunday will start cold with temperatures falling below freezing. The day is looking nicer with highs in the lower 50s and a healthy breeze along with good sunshine. Another front will bring a threat of rain Monday, which will keep us cool. Temperatures in the 50s to near 60 are likely through midweek with some good sunshine both Tuesday and Wednesday. Milder air is looking more likely to roll in by the end of next week.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
