SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Snow showers have been around on and off much of the day today, but they are coming to an end tonight. Drier air moves in overnight, which will allow skies to clear out and temperatures to drop into the lower and middle 20s. We have a southwesterly breeze around this evening, but wind should become light to even calm after midnight.
Tuesday begins cold and dry with some good sunshine, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Temperatures look seasonably mild with highs in the middle to upper 30s and a very light breeze. Low pressure moving in from the southwest will skirt our area Tuesday night with a brief period of snow. It’s a fast-moving system, so not much snow is expected.
Snow will move in around 10-11pm Tuesday night and be gone by sunrise Wednesday morning. Most of western Mass will see 1-2 inches of accumulation with less the farther NW you go. Only a coating of snow is expected around Plainfield, western Franklin, and northern Berkshire Counties. Roads may be a bit slick early Wednesday, but it will be short-lived as some sunshine returns. Wednesday will turn blustery as an Arctic cold front comes through in the afternoon with spotty snow showers and squalls.
The coldest day of the week will be Thursday as we battle wind chills around 0 in the morning. Wind lightens during the day as high pressure builds, but we remain cold with highs in the 20s. However, this week is a roller coaster for temperatures and by Friday, we will be back around 40 with more clouds and a few rain showers.
A warm up is on the way to start the weekend with morning temps Saturday in the 40s and afternoon highs approaching record warmth as we climb into the middle and upper 50s! We will be ahead of a cold front, so expect lots of clouds and occasional showers, along with a gusty south wind. The front should come into the area Sunday, bringing temperatures back down throughout the day with likely rain ending by the evening. We are back to dry and cold early next week.
