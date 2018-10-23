SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers moving through the area. An upper level system will rotate through helping to instigate the showers. Rain totals will generally be on the lighter side but certainly be ready to get wet from mid-afternoon on. Most spots will pick up less than 1/4 of rainfall.
It will be damp, chilly and breezy out at Fenway Park tonight for game 1 of The World Series. Showers will be ending during the first couple of innings. Temps will be falling into the 40's while the breeze picks up out of the west-northwest, blowing out to right or from third to first. Make sure you dress for the rain and the chill!
The rest of the work week is looking mainly dry but brisk and chilly with bouts of clouds and even a few flurries. Temperatures will average about 10 degrees below normal with readings mainly in the 40's.
Energy in the Gulf of Mexico will slide to the east coast and will develop into a Nor'easter for this upcoming weekend. It will likely bring a soaking cold rain and wind. Right now, temperatures are more supportive of rain than snow, but the temperature profile will be close, especially at the onset of the precipitation on Saturday. The hill towns may see a mix of snow and rain before the atmosphere moderates a bit changing any snow to rain. The heaviest and bulk of the precipitation looks to fall on Saturday with a few leftover showers and lots of clouds on Sunday. Stay tuned, there is still lots to figure out with this potential early season Nor'easter.
